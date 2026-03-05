Edda Wind SOV reflagged to France

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Edda Wind has confirmed the official reflagging of the service operation vessel (SOV) Goelo Enabler from the Norwegian registry to the French flag.

Edda Wind said the SOV has now become the first service vessel sailing under the French flag to operate on a French offshore wind farm, specifically the Saint-Brieuc wind farm, located about 16 kilometres off the coast of Brittany.

Goelo Enabler now sails with French officers and cadets on board, and its homeport has been changed to Saint-Malo.