Marco Polo Marine's gross profit surges 87 per cent in H1 FY2026

Marco Polo Marine has published its financial results for the first six months of the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Highlights

The group recorded a revenue of SG$74 million (US$58 million) in H1 FY2026, an increase of 40 per cent from the SG$52.7 million (US$45 million) registered in H1 FY2025. Both the ship chartering and shipyard divisions delivered improved performance during the period.

Gross profit increased by 45 per cent to SG$31.4 million (US$24.5 million) in H1 FY2026 from SG$21.6 million (US$16.9 million) in H1 FY2025. The gross profit margin also improved to 42 per cent from 41 per cent.

This growth was mainly attributable to stronger operating performance driven by the expansion of the offshore vessel fleet and stronger ship repair activities.