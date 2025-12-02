Marco Polo Marine's FY2025 net profit soars 170 per cent

Performance by segment

Revenue from the group’s ship chartering operations increased by 11.5 per cent to SG$80.2 million (US$61.8 million) in FY2025 from SG$71.9 million (US$55.4 million) in FY2024. The increase was driven by the expansion of the group’s offshore vessel fleet, following the deployment of the first CSOV Wind Archer, and three additional crewboats, which contributed to higher charter income during the year.

The group also saw an improvement in the average fleet utilisation rate of 71 per cent in FY2025 (77 per cent in Q4 FY2025) versus 68 per cent in FY2024 (68 per cent in Q4 FY2024).

Revenue from the group’s shipbuilding and repair operations decreased by 17.4 per cent to SG$42.6 million (US$32.9 million) in FY2025 from SG$51.6 million (US$39.8 million) in FY2024. The decrease was due to a reduction in the number of third-party ship building projects, partially offset by an increase in ship repair projects with higher contract values.

The average utilisation rate of the shipyard (pertaining to ship repair) stood at 83 per cent in FY2025 (87 per cent in Q4 FY2025). The utilisation rate includes the increased capacity afforded by the addition of the fourth dry dock towards the end of August 2025.