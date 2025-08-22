Marco Polo Marine secures first contract for new dry dock

Singapore-based Marco Polo Marine has successfully launched its fourth dry dock and has already secured its inaugural ship repair contract, valued at approximately SG$5 million ($3.9 million). Separately, the company also announced it has signed a three-year master service agreement with Cyan Renewables for ship repair and maintenance.

The first contract for the new Dry Dock 4 is for a vessel that is scheduled to arrive at the company's shipyard by the end of August. The ship will undergo repairs over an estimated period of two months.