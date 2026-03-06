TGS to deploy vessel for summer acquisition campaign

TGS announced it will launch a new acquisition campaign for the Ramform Vanguard during the upcoming European summer season following a winter-stack period.

The campaign is scheduled to begin in mid-March with an oil and gas site survey before transitioning to two offshore wind contracts, the company stated.

Chief Executive Officer Kristian Johansen noted that the company has secured a solid campaign for the vessel and indicated that successful market opportunities could further extend operations toward the end of September.