TGS to deploy vessel for summer acquisition campaign

TGS announced it will launch a new acquisition campaign for the Ramform Vanguard during the upcoming European summer season following a winter-stack period.
The campaign is scheduled to begin in mid-March with an oil and gas site survey before transitioning to two offshore wind contracts, the company stated.
Chief Executive Officer Kristian Johansen noted that the company has secured a solid campaign for the vessel and indicated that successful market opportunities could further extend operations toward the end of September.
The campaign marks the first time TGS will utilise its "ultra-high resolution" 3D streamer solution for an oil and gas site survey. This move is intended to broaden the product offering and leverage existing technology to improve asset utilization, according to Johansen.
In a recent separate development, TGS initiated the Nigeria Laide multi-client 3D survey within the eastern Niger Delta. The project covers approximately 11,700 square kilometres (4,517 square miles) and is situated in the outer fold and thrust belt.