TGS launches multi-client 3D survey offshore Nigeria

TGS has announced the launch of the Nigeria Laide multi-client 3D survey, situated in the eastern Niger Delta. The project is being conducted in partnership with the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and SeaSeis Geophysical.

Covering approximately 11,700 square kilometres, the survey lies within the outer fold and thrust belt. TGS described the region as, “one of Nigeria’s most prolific hydrocarbon regions”.

Broadband seismic data will be delivered using a dual-sensor system and a triple-source configuration. These technical solutions support full-integrity PSTM and Q-PSDM through advanced velocity model building, the company reported.