Offshore exploration in focus as TotalEnergies weighs Syria return

French oil major TotalEnergies' CEO will discuss signing an offshore exploration contract with Syrian officials on Tuesday, he said, but added that lingering insecurity meant a return to onshore oil activities was still not a viable option.

Underscoring Patrick Pouyanne's reluctance, French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the country, which the Total CEO was accompanying as part of a business delegation, was overshadowed by bomb attacks in the capital Damascus on Tuesday.

Prior to pulling out of Syria in 2011 due to EU sanctions, Total produced about 30,000 barrels of oil per day in the country's east, as well as some gas.

"Clearly the security situation still does not allow us to work here today," Pouyanne told journalists in Damascus.

"Today the sector is in poor condition, various groups continued producing during the conflict, but in a completely irregular way...frankly Syria is not a major oil story," he said.