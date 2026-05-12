Major energy players eye Syrian offshore opportunities in new deal

French oil major TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy and ConocoPhillips have signed a deal with the Syrian Petroleum Company to launch a technical review of the offshore Block 3 area near the Syrian city of Latakia, TotalEnergies said on Tuesday.

The memorandum of understanding establishes a framework for discussing commercial exploration, and is part of a broader push by Syria's new government to attract foreign investment into the country's battered energy sector after years of civil war and sanctions.

In 2011, TotalEnergies produced 53,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day in Syria, comprising mostly natural gas, before leaving the country to comply with European Union sanctions.