VIDEO | Cadeler's newest turbine installation vessel launched in China

Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry has launched a new wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) ordered by Danish offshore installation specialist Cadeler.
Wind Ace is the second in a series of three WTIVs ordered by Cadeler from the same builder. Wind Ally, the first in the series, was delivered earlier this year while Wind Apex will follow in 2027.
Design work on all three vessels was provided by GustoMSC in compliance with DNV class rules.
Upon completion, Wind Ace will have an LOA of 162 metres, a beam of 60 metres, a DP2 system, and a propulsion setup consisting of MGO generators, a 5.2MWh battery pack and four azimuthing thrusters.
With a deck space of 5,600 square metres, a payload exceeding 18,000 tons, and a main crane capable of lifting above 3,300 tonnes at 39 metres, the WTIV will be able to transport and install up to seven complete 15MW wind turbines, five 20MW turbines, or six sets of XXL monopile foundations per load. This capability can reduce the number and total duration of transits.
Cadeler said the WTIV's design is tailored to meet the increasing size and complexity of offshore wind turbines and foundations.