VESSEL REVIEW | Maersk Viridis – Installation jackup boasts large lifting capacity and greater port compatibility

Maersk Offshore Wind recently took delivery of Maersk Viridis, a new wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) constructed by Singaporean shipbuilder Seatrium.

Seatrium said the delivery followed the successful completion of sea trial activities and final readiness evaluations at the company's Tuas Boulevard Yard.

The GustoMSC-designed WTIV has a length of 145 metres (476 feet), a moulded beam of 83.2 metres (273 feet), a moulded depth of 11 metres (36 feet), a gross tonnage of 40,460, a deadweight of 17,772, and accommodation for up to 30 personnel. The vessel is self-propelled and can sail at a service speed of 6.75 knots.