Seatrium files notice of arbitration against Maersk affiliate over vessel contract termination

Singapore shipbuilder Seatrium said that on November 28, 2025, its Seatrium Energy International (SEI) division issued a notice of arbitration to commence arbitration against an affiliate of Maersk Offshore Wind (MOW) in accordance with the current London Maritime Arbitrators Association terms.

The SEI notice of arbitration specifies that SEI is seeking, amongst other things, a declaration that MOW affiliate had wrongfully terminated the contract for the construction a wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) awarded to SEI; a declaration that the contract is valid and subsisting; and an order for specific performance of MOW's obligations under the contract, including to take delivery of the vessel on January 30, 2026, and to pay the delivery instalment due under the contract.