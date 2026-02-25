Saipem reports revenue increase in 2025 preliminary results

Saipem reported that revenue reached €15.497 billion ($16.737 billion) during 2025, representing a 6.5 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Net profit for the year totalled €310 million while free cash flow reached €792 million.

The company added that the cash flow figure represented a 56.8 per cent year-on-year increase. The board of directors stated it intends to propose a dividend of €0.17 per share, which is equivalent to approximately €330 million.

This proposal is consistent with the dividend policy followed in 2025, according to the group. New contract awards during 2025 amounted to €12,936 million.