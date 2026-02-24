Saipem awarded offshore pipeline contract in Saudi Arabia

Saipem has secured a new offshore contract from Aramco for work in Saudi Arabia under an existing long-term agreement. The project is valued at approximately $500 million and involves the Safaniya oil field.

The scope of work includes the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of a 48-inch (121.92 cm) trunkline. Saipem reported the infrastructure will consist of roughly 65 kilometres offshore and 12 kilometres onshore.

Associated subsea facilities are also included in the development of the field, which is among the largest offshore oil sites globally. Saipem confirmed that offshore operations will be conducted using its construction vessels currently stationed in the region.