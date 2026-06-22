Prysmian receives notice to proceed for Italy-Tunisia subsea power link

Italian transmission operator Terna and Tunisian electricity grid and gas operator STEG have issued a notice to proceed to Prysmian for the construction of ELMED, a submarine power interconnection linking Italy and Tunisia.
Valued at €460 million ($530 million), the contract will now be formally included in the order backlog of the cable manufacturer.
This project milestone follows the initial communication regarding the contract award, which was made in September 2025.
To execute the project, the company plans to employ its Italian assets, which include its Arco Felice submarine cable factory near Naples and a Palermo-based asset monitoring system.
Additionally, the operations will also utilize the company's flagship submarine cable laying vessels.
Prysmian has previously worked with Terna on several submarine power cable projects.
These include the Tyrrhenian Link, the Adriatic Link connecting the regions of Marche and Abruzzo, and the SA.CO.I.3 high-voltage direct current (HVDC) system, which will link Sardinia, Corsica, and mainland Italy.