Prysmian receives notice to proceed for Italy-Tunisia subsea power link

Italian transmission operator Terna and Tunisian electricity grid and gas operator STEG have issued a notice to proceed to Prysmian for the construction of ELMED, a submarine power interconnection linking Italy and Tunisia.

Valued at €460 million ($530 million), the contract will now be formally included in the order backlog of the cable manufacturer.

This project milestone follows the initial communication regarding the contract award, which was made in September 2025.