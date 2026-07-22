NKT's new cable layer heads to Norway for final outfitting

NKT's newest cable laying vessel has departed Romania and is now headed for Norway where her final outfitting will take place.

Upon completion, NKT Eleonora will have a length of 176 metres, a beam of 32 metres, dual-fuel engines that can run on either methanol or diesel/HVO.

The vessel will be equipped with three turntables and will have a power cable-laying capacity of 23,000 tonnes. She will also host a range of subsea tooling for precise installation and service of offshore cables and will feature an ABB power distribution system.