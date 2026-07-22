NKT's new cable layer heads to Norway for final outfitting

NKT's newest cable laying vessel has departed Romania and is now headed for Norway where her final outfitting will take place.
Upon completion, NKT Eleonora will have a length of 176 metres, a beam of 32 metres, dual-fuel engines that can run on either methanol or diesel/HVO.
The vessel will be equipped with three turntables and will have a power cable-laying capacity of 23,000 tonnes. She will also host a range of subsea tooling for precise installation and service of offshore cables and will feature an ABB power distribution system.
Design work on NKT Eleonora was provided by Salt Ship Design of Norway. Construction of her hull was undertaken at Vard Shipyards Romania while Vard Brattvaag will be responsible for her final outfitting.
The vessel is being constructed in parallel with NKT expanding its site in Karlskrona in Sweden with a new high-voltage offshore cable factory. Both assets are scheduled to be operational beginning in 2027.