NKT's future methanol-fuelled cable vessel launched in Romania

The vessel will be equipped with three turntables and will have a power cable-laying capacity of 23,000 tonnes. She will also host a range of subsea tooling for precise installation and service of offshore cables and will feature an ABB power distribution system.

Design work on NKT Eleonora was provided by Salt Ship Design of Norway.

The vessel is being constructed in parallel with NKT expanding its site in Karlskrona in Sweden with a new high-voltage offshore cable factory. Both assets are scheduled to be operational beginning in 2027.