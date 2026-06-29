Nexans' newest cable laying vessel enters service

Nexans Electra is equipped for transport and installation of large volumes of HVDC and HVAC cable systems, as well as complex subsea construction tasks in deep waters. Accommodation is available for up to 90 personnel on board.

Ulstein said the vessel was designed specifically to transport and lay HVAC and HVDC subsea cables, including cable bundles (up to four can be laid simultaneously, according to Nexans), and to support recovery and repair. She can operate under challenging weather conditions and boasts enhanced manoeuvrability and station-keeping, thanks to a DP3 system.

The vessel has a hybrid power system designed to reduce its environmental impact. The propulsion can be configured to run on biodiesel to further reduce emissions.