VESSEL REVIEW | Nexans Electra – Versatile cable laying and repair vessel boasts hybrid power
Nexans has formally named its newest cable laying vessel in a ceremony at the facilities of Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein Verft.
Nexans Electra is equipped for transport and installation of large volumes of HVDC and HVAC cable systems, as well as complex subsea construction tasks in deep waters. Accommodation is available for up to 90 personnel on board.
The Skipsteknisk-designed vessel is based on the cable laying and subsea construction vessel Nexans Aurora, which was delivered by Ulstein Verft in 2021.
Full cable lay and repair spread for various applications
Nexans Electra's hull was completed at the facilities of Polish shipbuilder Crist. It was later transported to Ulstein Verft for final outfitting.
The vessel has a length of 155.2 metres (509.2 feet), a beam of 31 metres (100 feet), a depth of 12.8 metres (42 feet) to the main deck, a split turntable on deck capable of holding up to 10,000 tonnes of cable, an under-deck turntable with a 3,500-tonne cable capacity, and a fibre optic tank with a 450-tonne capacity.
Ulstein said the vessel was designed specifically to transport and lay HVAC and HVDC subsea cables, including cable bundles (up to four can be laid simultaneously, according to Nexans), and to support recovery and repair. She can operate under challenging weather conditions and boasts enhanced manoeuvrability and station-keeping, thanks to a DP3 system.
Hybrid propulsion and redundancy features
The vessel has a hybrid power system designed to reduce its environmental impact. The propulsion can be configured to run on biodiesel to further reduce emissions.
NOV supplied the vessel’s cable laying equipment while Red Rock provided a crane package. Hydroniq meanwhile supplied the seawater coolers.
Motrac Industries provided the hydraulic power units (HPUs), which will be used to hydraulically power all cable tensioners and loading arms. The HPUs have been specifically designed to combine powerful performance with precise control.
The pump sets consist of 30kW electric motors driving Linde HPR02 LS/DA pumps. In addition, the HPUs are redundant to always keep functioning in the rare case that one part of the pumps fails.
Nexans Electra was completed in compliance with DNV class requirements.