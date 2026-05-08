VESSEL REVIEW | Nexans Electra – Versatile cable laying and repair vessel boasts hybrid power

Nexans has formally named its newest cable laying vessel in a ceremony at the facilities of Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein Verft.

Nexans Electra is equipped for transport and installation of large volumes of HVDC and HVAC cable systems, as well as complex subsea construction tasks in deep waters. Accommodation is available for up to 90 personnel on board.

The Skipsteknisk-designed vessel is based on the cable laying and subsea construction vessel Nexans Aurora, which was delivered by Ulstein Verft in 2021.