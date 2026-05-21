Jan De Nul Group reports record revenue and profit for 2025

Europe remained the largest market for the company, accounting for nearly 54 per cent of its turnover and representing a growth of more than 30 per cent compared to 2024. African operations also increased significantly, driven in part by the construction of a new deep-water port in Senegal.

"This diversification acts as a buffer against the current geopolitical climate, which is causing significant uncertainty worldwide," explained Jan Neckebroeck, Chief Financial Officer of Jan De Nul Group. He noted that international tensions, diplomatic uncertainty and rising energy prices are putting the brakes on client investment programmes.

To support future projects, Jan De Nul is constructing two cable-laying vessels, Fleeming Jenkin and William Thomson, which are scheduled to join the fleet in 2026. The company also ordered a trenching support vessel named Isambard K. Brunel to bury subsea cables.