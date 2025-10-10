First steel cut for Wind Energy Construction's new vessel

Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam has cut the first steel for a future construction vessel slated for Wind Energy Construction, a Norwegian company partly owned by the founders and owners of Norwind Offshore.
This will be the sixth vessel the owners of Norwind Offshore have contracted with Vard since October 2021. The five previous vessels were commissioning service operation vessels.
The design of the new construction vessel will be tailor-made for the offshore wind and subsea market. Duties will include inspection, maintenance, and repair of pipes and construction and installation of infrastructure above and below sea level.
Vard said the design is made for the best possible station-keeping, manoeuvrability, and seakeeping and allows for flexible configuration depending on the specific operations the vessel will perform.
This will also be the first construction vessel Vard will build with a motion-compensated gangway permanently installed.
To expand capacities, especially towards the growing renewables market, a movement-compensated offshore crane of 150 tonnes will also be fitted.