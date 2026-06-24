Chinese yard to build installation vessel for Solstad-SBM JV

Chinese shipbuilder CIMC Raffles has been selected for the construction of a new multi-purpose deepwater installation and construction vessel for a joint venture formed by Solstad Offshore and SBM Offshore.

Solstad Offshore had earlier said that the new vessel will build on the operational success of the construction support vessel Normand Installer (pictured), which Solstad Offshore and SBM Offshore have owned and operated jointly since 2006. An existing frame agreement has been extended to give SBM Offshore access to Normand Installer until 2034.

The new vessel will be owned by the joint venture, in which Solstad Offshore holds a 50.1 per cent ownership interest and SBM Offshore 49.9 per cent. Solstad will act as ship manager.