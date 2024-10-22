China's newest large crane vessel deploys on first project
China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) recently deployed its newest large crane vessel to work on its first project. Built by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC), Erhang Zhuoyue (“Second Voyage Excellence”) is being operated by CCCC business unit CCCC Second Harbour Bureau.
The vessel's first deployment is at Hangzhou Bay Railway Bridge that connects the Zhejiang province cities of Ningbo and Jiaxing.
The vessel's main crane has maximum lifting capacity of 5,500 tonnes and a maximum lifting height of 120 metres. A pontoon flotation tank system allows the draught to be reduced even further to 4.5 metres, thus facilitating construction activities across a wide range of shallow-water environments.
The lifting capacity is ideal for the installation of prefabricated and assembled extra-large span bridges as well as steel box girders measuring 130 metres long. Anti-roll tanks will meanwhile help keep the vessel stable enough when it is stationary and the crane is in use.
Energy-saving features include an intelligent energy efficiency management system that can adjust generator output depending on electrical load requirements, permanent magnet motors, and PV panels to supply additional electrical power without harmful emissions.