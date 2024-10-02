VESSEL REVIEW | Erhang Zhuoyue – New Chinese crane vessel for bridge construction and turbine installation work

Versatile platform for various construction projects

The vessel has an LOA of 165 metres (541 feet), a beam of 52 metres (170 feet), a draught of 6.5 metres (21 feet), depth of 11 metres (36 feet), a maximum lifting capacity of 5,500 tonnes, and a maximum lifting height of 120 metres (390 feet). A pontoon flotation tank system allows the draught to be reduced even further to 4.5 metres (15 feet), thus facilitating construction activities across a wide range of shallow-water environments.

The lifting capacity is ideal for the installation of prefabricated and assembled extra-large span bridges as well as steel box girders measuring 130 metres long (430 feet). Anti-roll tanks help keep the vessel stable enough when it is stationary and the crane is in use.