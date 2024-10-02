VESSEL REVIEW | Erhang Zhuoyue – New Chinese crane vessel for bridge construction and turbine installation work
Chinese shipbuilder Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) has handed over a new double-boom crane vessel to China Communications Construction Company (CCCC). Named Erhang Zhuoyue (二航卓越; “Second Voyage Excellence”), the vessel will be operated by CCCC business unit CCCC Second Harbour Bureau.
Versatile platform for various construction projects
The vessel has an LOA of 165 metres (541 feet), a beam of 52 metres (170 feet), a draught of 6.5 metres (21 feet), depth of 11 metres (36 feet), a maximum lifting capacity of 5,500 tonnes, and a maximum lifting height of 120 metres (390 feet). A pontoon flotation tank system allows the draught to be reduced even further to 4.5 metres (15 feet), thus facilitating construction activities across a wide range of shallow-water environments.
The lifting capacity is ideal for the installation of prefabricated and assembled extra-large span bridges as well as steel box girders measuring 130 metres long (430 feet). Anti-roll tanks help keep the vessel stable enough when it is stationary and the crane is in use.
Systems for ensuring more optimal operations
Energy-saving features include an intelligent energy efficiency management system that can adjust generator output depending on electrical load requirements, permanent magnet motors, and PV panels to supply additional electrical power without harmful emissions.
The electronics suite includes a GPS, an intelligent engine room system, and an intelligent operation system that can measure wind, waves, and currents to enable the crew to have a clear picture of the current operating environment around the vessel. This latter feature can help the crew decide on optimal navigation and positioning prior to undertaking installation activities.
Design work on Erhang Zhuoyue was done in compliance with China Classification Society rules. The vessel will be used in bridge construction and offshore wind installation projects across a range of areas including the Yangtze River, Bohai Bay, the Pearl River Estuary, and the Zhoushan Islands.