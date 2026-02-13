China's COOEC wins $4b QatarEnergy LNG contract with Saipem

China's Offshore Oil Engineering (COOEC) said on Friday it had won a bid for a project from QatarEnergy LNG worth about $4 billion, due to be carried out in partnership with Italy's Saipem.
The five-year project includes the construction of two compressor platforms and related facilities in Qatar's North Field, the world's largest non-associated natural gas field.
The Chinese company said its share of the contract exceeded $800 million and it would be responsible for building the main facilities and part of the design and procurement work, a filing to Shanghai Stock Exchange showed on Friday.
Saipem already announced the contract in December. The Italian company noted that its share of the contract amounted to roughly $3.1 billion, and that offshore installation operations would be carried out using its De He construction vessel between 2029 and 2030.
COOEC said on Friday that the project is pending final contract signing.
