China's COOEC wins $4b QatarEnergy LNG contract with Saipem

China's Offshore Oil Engineering (COOEC) said on Friday it had won a bid for a project from QatarEnergy LNG worth about $4 billion, due to be carried out in partnership with Italy's Saipem.

The five-year project includes the construction of two compressor platforms and related facilities in Qatar's North Field, the world's largest non-associated natural gas field.

The Chinese company said its share of the contract exceeded $800 million and it would be responsible for building the main facilities and part of the design and procurement work, a filing to Shanghai Stock Exchange showed on Friday.