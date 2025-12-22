Saipem wins $4b offshore contract in Qatar

Italy's Saipem said on Sunday it had been awarded an offshore engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract by QatarEnergy LNG in partnership with China's Offshore Oil Engineering Co (COOEC).

The overall value of the contract is approximately $4 billion, with Saipem's share amounting to roughly $3.1 billion, the company said in a statement.

The deal will run for about five years. Offshore installation operations will be carried out using the company's De He construction vessel between 2029 and 2030, Saipem added.