Cadeler's newest installation jackup sails on delivery voyage to Europe

Cadeler's newest wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) has departed South Korea and is now en route to Europe where she will serve on her first project.
Wind Mover is a sister vessel of Wind Maker, which was handed over to Cadeler earlier this year. The WTIVs were built by South Korea's Hanwha Ocean and are engineered and equipped to install the next-generation of offshore wind turbines currently being deployed worldwide.
Cadeler said Wind Mover was completed ahead of schedule and ill head directly into operations in Europe following her mobilisation.
The WTIV has been designed to operate in water depths of up to 65 metres and significant wave heights of two metres whilst the vessel itself will be above sea level installing and maintaining offshore structures thanks to the integration of four pile legs each measuring 109 metres long.
The vessel is fitted with a Huisman main deck crane with a lifting capacity of 2,600 tonnes and a radius of 31 metres and three smaller auxiliary cranes with lifting capacities of 25 tonnes, 20 tonnes and two tonnes, respectively.
The main deck has a total area of 5,400 square metres to permit the transport of up to five sets of 15MW offshore wind turbines and associated components.