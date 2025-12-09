Cadeler's newest installation jackup sails on delivery voyage to Europe

Cadeler's newest wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) has departed South Korea and is now en route to Europe where she will serve on her first project.

Wind Mover is a sister vessel of Wind Maker, which was handed over to Cadeler earlier this year. The WTIVs were built by South Korea's Hanwha Ocean and are engineered and equipped to install the next-generation of offshore wind turbines currently being deployed worldwide.