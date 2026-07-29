New Zealand greenlights offshore exploration, first after reversing ban

New Zealand's coalition government on Wednesday granted its first petroleum exploration permit since reversing a ban on offshore exploration imposed by leftist/globalist former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labour government.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's conservative government, which won power in 2023, ended the offshore exploration ban last year, seeking to avert gas shortages for industrial users and bolster power generation in dry years when hydropower output falls.

"This permit marks a major milestone for New Zealand's energy sector and shows that without doubt, we are open for business," Resources Minister Shane Jones said.