Interest in New Zealand gas exploration surges after extended slump as political threat looms

Seven oil and gas players are racing to secure offshore exploration rights in New Zealand ahead of a national election that could lead to a ban on new permits, as the country's major parties battle over the need for gas.

New Zealand attracted the interest after the conservative government last year overturned a ban on new offshore drilling imposed in 2018, seeking to avert gas shortages for industrial users and bolster power generation in dry years when hydropower output falls.

The country produced 7.6 petajoules of gas in May, largely from fields that are declining or will be soon. Gas reserves fell 23 per cent to 731 PJ in 2025 from a year earlier, the government said in January.

All the gas produced is used domestically, and an industry group, Energy Resources Aotearoa (ERA), estimates that if more gas were available, there would be demand for an additional 100 PJ a year.