Syria selects offshore block for first deep-water oil, gas project with Chevron

Syria has identified an offshore site for its first deepwater oil and gas exploration project with US major Chevron and Qatar’s UCC Holding, the Syrian Petroleum Company said on Monday.

The move is part of a broader push by Syria’s new government to attract foreign investment into the country’s battered energy sector after years of civil war and sanctions.

State-owned SPC said that the company, together with Chevron and UCC Holding, had completed identification of the offshore block, paving the way to finalise contracts and start technical operations this summer.