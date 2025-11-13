Japan's Inpex beats expectations, lifts annual profit forecast

Japan’s biggest oil and gas explorer Inpex raised its forecast for annual net profit by five per cent on Thursday, as lower-than-expected costs offset reduced shipment from its key Ichthys liquefied natural gas project in Australia due to maintenance.

The company now expects net profit of JPY390 billion ($2.6 billion) for 2025, up from its August projection of JPY370 billion and above analysts’ estimate of JPY370.9 billion in an LSEG poll.