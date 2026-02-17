Guyana oil outlook brightens as Venezuela tensions ease

The tiny oil-producing nation of Guyana, already one of the world's fastest-growing economies, has a window of opportunity for more expansion. This comes amid ongoing US activity in neighbouring Venezuela, geopolitical and oil experts said ahead of the Guyana Energy Conference.

That growth potential will take centre stage at the four-day event beginning on Tuesday in Georgetown. Executives and government officials will gather to discuss efforts to further train the local oil and gas workforce, increase investment opportunities and build a downstream sector.

While Guyana's oil promise has been buzzing for years, happenings in Venezuela have intensified the spotlight on the entire region. This follows US forces removing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power last month.