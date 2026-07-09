Workers strike triggers millions in oil and gas production losses for Norway

Norway's oil and gas production has been reduced by 2.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) so far this year as a result of an ongoing pay strike by oil service workers, industry group Offshore Norway said on Thursday.

Norway produced about 1.5 billion boe, or more than four million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from offshore fields, in 2025.

The strike, which began on June 15 after wage talks broke down, has caused production losses worth an estimated NOK1.6 billion ($163.6 million) when both realised and projected impacts are taken into account, Offshore Norway said.