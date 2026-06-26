Workers strike and lockout threaten Norway's oil and gas output

Norway's oil and gas output could fall by about 12,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) next week due to the ongoing strike by oil service workers and the announced lockout, industry group Offshore Norway said on Friday.
Four mobile rigs, five fixed installations and one intervention vessel have already completely stopped drilling and well operations due to the strike, the industry group, which represents employers, said.
Offshore Norway said around 1,000 Safe union members covered by the well service agreement would have to stop working due to a lockout on Saturday morning.
Earlier on Friday, Safe announced plans from July 1 to withdraw an additional 63 members from some 500 workers that employers wanted to keep due to their safety-critical roles, in addition to 378 members already on strike.
The impact of the ongoing strike could deepen significantly, with production losses exceeding 120,000 boepd after mid-July if the strike continues, Offshore Norway said.
The strike also affects Norway's ability to deliver new wells and maintain planned production in 2026, it added.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Louise Rasmussen)