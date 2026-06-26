Workers strike and lockout threaten Norway's oil and gas output

Norway's oil and gas output could fall by about 12,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) next week due to the ongoing strike by oil service workers and the announced lockout, industry group Offshore Norway said on Friday.

Four mobile rigs, five fixed installations and one intervention vessel have already completely stopped drilling and well operations due to the strike, the industry group, which represents employers, said.

Offshore Norway said around 1,000 Safe union members covered by the well service agreement would have to stop working due to a lockout on Saturday morning.