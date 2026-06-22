Norway oil sector employers answer union wage strike with lockout

Norwegian oil service companies will impose a lockout from June 27 in response to an ongoing strike over wages by workers represented by the country's Safe labour union, the industry group representing employers said on Monday.

Offshore Norway said in a statement that although the strike has so far not had an immediate impact on the country's oil and gas output, it had resulted in "somewhat postponed production".

"The lockout will further delay drilling operations already affected by the strike, with at least two rigs having halted work," a group spokesman said, adding it was difficult to quantify the potential impact on delayed production. Safe launched the strike on June 15 after failing to reach a wage agreement, while another union, Styrke, accepted the offer.

"We are ready to take this fight further to ensure a fair result in the well service agreement," Safe's deputy leader Kai Anda said on Monday.