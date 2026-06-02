Strike to proceed on Ithaca's North Sea assets after talks collapse

Around 20 offshore workers employed by Bilfinger on North Sea assets operated by Ithaca Energy are set to launch eight days of strike action in June over a pay dispute.

According to trade union Unite, the industrial action follows Ithaca Energy's refusal to extend a retention bonus to Bilfinger contractors working on the Alba FSU floating storage unit and the FPF-1 floating production facility.

Strike action on the Alba FSU is scheduled to run from June 4 until June 7, followed by a second walkout on the FPF-1 from June 9 until June 12.