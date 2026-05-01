Bilfinger workers to launch strikes on Ithaca Energy North Sea assets

Workers employed by Bilfinger on North Sea assets operated by Ithaca Energy will commence a series of 24-hour strikes on May 8, May 15, May 22, and May 29.

Approximately 20 employees are involved in the dispute following a refusal by Ithaca Energy to extend a retention bonus worth up to £14,500 ($18,125) to Bilfinger staff on the Alba floating storage unit and its floating production facility, FPF1.

Members of the Unite union involved in the ballot voted unanimously for industrial action regarding the bonus scheme, which the union claims is already being paid to employees of other companies on the same assets.