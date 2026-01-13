Russia vows to keep Venezuelan oil assets despite US control claims

Oil assets that Russia develops in Venezuela belong to Russia, which will continue working there, Moscow said on Tuesday. This follows US President Donald Trump's claims of control over the South American country.

Russia's Roszarubezhneft firm said that all the company's assets in Venezuela were the property of Russia. It would stick to its commitments to international partners there, TASS news agency reported.

Roszarubezhneft, owned by a unit of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, was incorporated in 2020. Soon afterwards it acquired the Venezuelan holdings of Russian state-run oil company Rosneft.