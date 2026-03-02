Saudi Aramco shuts Ras Tanura refinery after drone strike

Saudi Aramco shut its Ras Tanura refinery after it was hit by a drone, an industry source said on Monday, an apparent escalation on the third day of strikes across the region launched by Tehran in response to the US-Israeli attack on Iran.

The Ras Tanura complex, on the kingdom's Persian Gulf coast, houses one of the Middle East's largest refineries with a capacity of 550,000 barrels per day (bpd) and serves as a critical export terminal for Saudi crude. Ras Tanura was shut as a precautionary measure and the situation is under control, the source said.

Two drones were intercepted at the facility, with debris causing a limited fire, the Saudi defence ministry's spokesperson said on Al Arabiya TV, adding there were no injuries. Its shuttering will likely add to supply anxieties as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, through which around a fifth of global oil consumption flows, grinds to a near-halt after vessels were attacked around it on Sunday. Brent crude futures surged roughly 10 per cent on Monday.