Petrobras to acquire Petronas offshore interests for $450m

Brazilian state-run firm Petrobras said on Monday it had decided to exercise its right to purchase Malaysian company Petronas' 50 per cent stake in two offshore fields in Brazil for $450 million, according to a securities filing.

Following the deal, Petrobras will hold 100 per cent of the Tartaruga Verde field and Module III of the Espadarte field, both located in Brazil's Campos Basin, which together produce an average of 55,000 barrels per day.

The acquisition would allow Petrobras to connect other wells in the Tartaruga Verde field to its new assets, a source told Reuters. Petrobras did not immediately respond to a request for comment.