Brazil's Brava Energia snaps up Petronas stakes in offshore assets for $450m

Brazilian oil firm Brava Energia announced on Friday the acquisition of the stakes owned by Malaysia's Petronas in two offshore fields for $450 million, kicking off a new strategic plan outlined by the company's incoming chief executive.

Brava purchased Petronas' 50 per cent stakes in the Tartaruga Verde field and in the Module III of the Espadarte field, both located in Brazil's Campos Basin, it said in a statement.

"This deal marks the beginning of our long-term strategy and is aligned with Brava's ongoing portfolio review plan," Richard Kovacs, who will take the Chief Executive position next month, said.