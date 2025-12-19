Petrobras' strike-hit P-40 platform shut after gas leak

A gas leak at Petrobras' P-40 offshore oil platform in Brazil's Campos basin on Thursday has led to the preventive shutdown of production, the firm said in a statement on Thursday.

The platform, located in the Marlim Sul field, one of the firm's smaller sites, was under the management of a contingency crew due to a workers' strike that has entered its fourth day, union Sindipetro-NF said in a statement earlier on Thursday.