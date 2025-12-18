Petrobras' high-producing platforms hit by escalating labour dispute, union says

A strike at Brazil’s state-run oil firm Petrobras has reached workers in offshore oil platforms in the country’s Santos basin, Adaedson Costa, the secretary general of local union FNP, told Reuters on Thursday.
According to Costa, workers have mobilised at several platforms, including at Buzios field, the highest-producing one in Brazil.
The company said that so far the strike has had no impact on oil production, and that it has adopted contingency measures to ensure operational continuity.
It also said that market supply is "guaranteed," and that labour talks are ongoing.
Petrobras and its workers have been in a dispute over a deficit in the retirement fund and a push for changes to the employee compensation structure, among other issues.
On Monday, the FUP union said that the strike started with strong support from Petrobras' employees, with the oil firm having to adopt contingency measures in six refineries.
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira, writing by Fabio Teixeira; editing by Chizu Nomiyama)