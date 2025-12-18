Drilling & Production

Petrobras' high-producing platforms hit by escalating labour dispute, union says

Buzios field
Buzios fieldPetrobras
Published on

A strike at Brazil’s state-run oil firm Petrobras has reached workers in offshore oil platforms in the country’s Santos basin, Adaedson Costa, the secretary general of local union FNP, told Reuters on Thursday.

According to Costa, workers have mobilised at several platforms, including at Buzios field, the highest-producing one in Brazil.

Also Read
Petrobras sees no production impact as strikes kick off on oil platforms and refineries

The company said that so far the strike has had no impact on oil production, and that it has adopted contingency measures to ensure operational continuity.

It also said that market supply is "guaranteed," and that labour talks are ongoing.

Petrobras and its workers have been in a dispute over a deficit in the retirement fund and a push for changes to the employee compensation structure, among other issues.

On Monday, the FUP union said that the strike started with strong support from Petrobras' employees, with the oil firm having to adopt contingency measures in six refineries.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira, writing by Fabio Teixeira; editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Brazil
Latin America
Petrobras
strike action
Buzios offshore field

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com