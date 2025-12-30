Petrobras resumes production at P-69 platform after brief safety halt

Production at Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras' P-69 offshore oil platform, in the country's Tupi field, was temporarily interrupted due to a routine safety procedure, the company told Reuters in a statement on Monday.
The platform, which produced an average of 106,000 barrels of oil per day in October, resumed operations a few hours later and production is normalizing, Petrobras added.
The stoppage comes amid a continuing labour dispute at Petrobras.
On Friday, the Sindipetro-NF union, one of the largest representing the company’s workers, rejected the oil firm’s latest proposal to end the strike.
Petrobras has said the strike has so far not affected production, as contingency crews are being used to maintain operations.
Sources told Reuters the dispute could be prolonged, citing complex issues related to the company’s pension funds and deductions from payments to pensioners, among other issues.
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira, writing by Fabio Teixeira, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)