OPINION | Trump’s oil price target is "no man's land" for producers

Oil prices have oscillated in a relatively narrow range of $60 to $70 a barrel in recent months, reflecting both warnings over rising oil supplies as well as concerns about trade wars and geopolitical conflicts.

While this may be a sweet spot for US President Donald Trump, it is a “no man’s land” for oil producers.

Crude prices hit the low end of this range in mid-October, enabling Trump on October 22 to follow through on his threat to slap severe sanctions on Russia’s two oil giants Lukoil and Rosneft, which account for around five per cent of global output.

Trump likely calculated that the escalation of the economic warfare on Moscow would not lead to severe disruption and price spikes since the oil market is today oversupplied.

At the same time, with prices in the current range, the United States’ status as the world’s top oil producer remains unchallenged. The US Energy Information Administration in October boosted its forecasts for 2025 production by 100,000 barrels per day to 13.5 million bpd, while also increasing next year’s output forecasts.