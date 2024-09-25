OPINION | The North Sea semisub market may seem buoyant, but looks can be deceiving

Drilling contractors have and are continuing to recycle units that have been sitting idle, as well as re-positioning them to other geological areas where longer-term demand is stronger with higher day rates achievable.

According to Westwood’s RigLogix, harsh-environment North Sea semisub supply has shrunk by eight units over the last two years to 23 units. Currently 18 semisubs are operational, albeit two COSL units are not working but preparing for contracts due to begin between Q4 2024 and Q1 2025, as well as the currently idle Ocean Patriot holding a future long-term contract due to kick-off in Q1 2025. Another semisub (Borgland Dolphin), following its current reactivation in Las Palmas, Canary Islands, will return to UK waters to begin a future contract in Q2 2025.