Noble Corporation closes acquisition of Diamond Offshore Drilling

Noble has published an updated fleet status report reflecting the addition of the Diamond rigs and other updates, chiefly the addition of 4.8 rig years of backlog recently awarded under the commercial enabling agreement (CEA) with ExxonMobil for the company's four drillships operating in Guyana. These updates increase Noble's current backlog to US$6.7 billion.

Noble's acquisition of Diamond Offshore also includes four drillships and one high-specification, harsh environment semisubmersible rig. Robert Eifler, Noble's President and Chief Executive Officer, said Diamond's five conventional deepwater and midwater rigs have averaged above 85 per cent utilisation over the last three years and currently have strong forward contract coverage.