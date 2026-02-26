OPINION | Geopolitical volatility gives OPEC+ cover for modest output hike

OPEC+ meets on Sunday to set its next production move amid heightened geopolitical friction affecting nearly a third of its output. That volatility may give the group cover to stick to its balanced-market narrative, even if the facts on the ground suggest otherwise.

The group, which comprises the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies like Russia, appears poised to agree at its meeting on Sunday to crank up output by 137,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April, following a three-month pause prompted by seasonally weak demand.

Such an increase would signal confidence in the group’s projection that global oil supply and demand will remain broadly balanced throughout 2026, a view that stands in stark contrast to the International Energy Agency’s forecast of a hefty oversupply of 3.7 million bpd.