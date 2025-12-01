OPINION | EU's renewed drilling push may threaten US oil and gas pledges

Greece shifts gears on gas

The change is stark in Greece, which in November issued its first offshore oil and gas exploration licence in over four decades to a consortium of Exxon Mobil, Energean and Helleniq Energy.

The Block 2 licence in the Ionian Sea could hold as much as 200 billion cubic metres of gas, according to some estimates, though the exact scale and cost of developing the resource will only be known after extensive drilling, which is expected to begin in late 2026 or early 2027.

"It's a big change in policy for Greece that has shifted from 'we don't want hydrocarbons, only renewables', to a new narrative that exploration for gas is key for energy security," said Mathios Rigas, the CEO of Energean, which will lead the exploration campaign. If commercial, the field will not start production before 2030.

Greece, which itself consumes only around six bcm of gas per year, hopes to develop the gas and export it to other European markets. Greece also awarded Chevron and Helleniq exploration rights in blocks south of the Peloponnese peninsula.