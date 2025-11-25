Equinor eyes 250 exploration wells in Norway by 2035 as it scales back on renewables

Equinor will drill 250 oil and gas exploration wells in Norwegian waters in the next 10 years to fulfil a goal of sustaining output in 2035 at 2020 levels, driven by expectations of prolonged fossil fuel demand, its CEO said on Tuesday.

The Norwegian energy company plans to invest around NOK60 billion ($5.86 billion) annually over the next decade to maintain production levels on Norway’s ageing continental shelf, CEO Anders Opedal told an energy conference.