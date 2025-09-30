OPINION | Big Oil stays bullish on long-term outlook despite short-term downturn

While energy companies are retrenching in the face of a bleak near-term outlook for oil and gas, their investment plans suggest they believe the environment will shift dramatically by the end of the decade.

Energy companies' spending plans are typically a good gauge of their confidence in the sector’s long-term outlook, given that it takes years to develop an oil or gas field and many more years before profits from these investments show up.

Accurately forecasting the oil and gas sector’s fortunes many years out has become particularly tricky in recent years.

On the one hand, the energy transition has raised questions about future demand for fossil fuels. On the other, governments' renewed focus on energy security in the wake of the 2022 war in Ukraine has revived investment appetite, leading companies such as BP and Shell to reverse their strategies away from renewable energy and back toward their core oil and gas businesses.

The top western energy companies’ current investment and spending plans suggest bullish arguments about the future of fossil fuels are gaining ground, even as prices are expected to fall in the near term.